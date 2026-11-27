[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Song Hye-kyo showed off her timeless, graceful beauty even with a bare face and no makeup.

On the 27th, Song Hye-kyo posted several photos with the caption, “The birthday week that just passed.”

The photos showed Song Hye-kyo, who celebrated her birthday on the 22nd, spending cozy time with family, friends and acquaintances.

Wearing a crown and earrings dubbed the “princess set” and holding a magic wand, Song Hye-kyo showed off a look reminiscent of a real princess. Her happy smile while surrounded by acquaintances conveyed the joyful atmosphere in full.

She also posed with a heart-shaped balloon bearing the message, “Princess Hye-kyo ♥ Happy birthday.” Pairing a black jacket with red pants, she also showed off her distinctive fashion sense.

She then shared an elaborate birthday cake from her mother with the caption, “Thank you, Mom.” Wearing a beanie and scarf, Song Hye-kyo showed off her graceful aura and timeless beauty even with no makeup.

She also drew attention by sharing a photo from her birthday party with Fin.K.L’s Lee Jin, her schoolmate at Eunkwang Girls’ High School, with whom she has maintained a friendship for nearly 30 years.

Her close friend, actress Song Yoon-ah, belatedly wished her a happy birthday with a comment on the post: “Our Kyo, I’m such a terrible big sister for letting your birthday pass... Huge congratulations. You’ll have nothing but happiness.”

Song Hye-kyo will return in the Netflix series “Tantara,” set to be released on December 11. Written by Noh Hee-kyung, “Tantara” tells the coming-of-age story of people who had nothing, but dreamed of dazzling success and threw themselves into pursuing it, against the backdrop of South Korea’s entertainment industry in the 1960s through the 1980s, when barbarism and violence ran rampant. The cast includes Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo, Cha Seung-won, Lee Hanee and Kim Seol-hyun.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.