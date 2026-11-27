[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer and actress Hyeri brought laughter after watching the first episode of Style Wars and saying, “I just looked like a honey jar.”

A video titled “Don’t Buy Clothes Like These When Shopping” was posted on the YouTube channel “Hyeri” on the 27th.

In the video, Hyeri cheered, saying, “I got to be an MC on Style Wars.” Style Wars is a fashion survival show where 72 people passionate about fashion, regardless of age, occupation or experience, compete through their personal style.

She said, “I’ve been getting a lot of messages from people lately saying they’re really enjoying the show,” and added, “We’ve been doing it for about two weeks, and I didn’t know so many people would show us this much love,” expressing her gratitude.

Hyeri brought laughter, saying, “I thought I was being solemn, but my face was so round—solemn, my foot. I just came out looking like a honey jar.” She continued, laughing, “Had I put on a lot of weight back then? I was really nervous during the first recording. We filmed right beneath where the lights came down. So my face looked like a ghost.”

She said, “I was nervous even though it wasn’t live. My voice was really shaky, too. So I was shocked when I watched the show.” She added, “I thought, ‘This is bad,’ and then thought, ‘I hope there’s a season 2.’”

Hyeri expressed regret, saying, “Since I did it without reviewing the footage, I watched it thinking only, ‘If I reviewed it, analyzed it and practiced a little more, I think I could do better. Is there no chance left for me?’”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.