[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actor Hwang Jung-min shared an anecdote about making a mistake during a musical performance and getting harshly scolded by his son.

On the 27th, a video titled “Jo Jung-suk’s Life of Inquiry | What If Musical Theater Veterans Met in the Rehearsal Room?” was posted on the YouTube channel Channel Jo Jung Seok.

In the video, Jo Jung-suk visited the rehearsal room for the musical Mrs. Doubtfire and met Hwang Jung-min, Jung Sang-hoon, and music director Kim Moon Jung.

That day, when asked whether he had ever made a mistake while using a loop station during a performance, Hwang Jung-min said, “Many times,” adding, “If you mess up midway, you have to start over from the beginning, so even when I make a mistake, I just keep pushing ahead with momentum.”

He then shared an anecdote about making a mistake in front of his son. Hwang Jung-min recalled, “The day my son came to see the show, Act 1 went really well. But the loop station was in the very last part, and the timing was completely off.”

“I still pushed ahead with momentum. The audience knew I’d messed up, but they applauded anyway,” he said, adding, “When Act 1 ended, my son came to the dressing room and said, ‘Dad, what are you doing? Are you kidding me?’”

Hwang Jung-min said, “I was so embarrassed. I told my son, ‘Okay. I’m sorry. I messed up too—what could I do at that point? I’ll do better in Act 2.’ I remember working really hard in Act 2,” drawing laughter.

Asked about his recent interests, Hwang Jung-min also said, “First, I want to wrap up ‘Doubtfire’ and the film I’m shooting now, and next year I’d like to try to find a small hanok.” He added, “My dream is to renovate an old house rather than get a new house.”

After hearing this, Jung Sang-hoon praised Hwang Jung-min’s exceptional knack for handiwork and said he expected him to “do something incredible with the hanok, too.”

Last July, Hwang Jung-min was embroiled in a controversy over his private life. A woman in her 40s claimed she had been in a personal relationship with him and posted on social media text messages and call recordings that she said the two had exchanged.

In response, his agency, SEM COMPANY, denied A’s claims, saying, “The person who wrote malicious posts about Hwang Jung-min is a suspect in a stalking case who has continuously harassed him.”

The agency added, “Hwang Jung-min filed a criminal complaint against that person. The court imposed interim measures, including a ban on approaching him, on the suspect on three occasions, and, recognizing the stalking charge, issued a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won.”

Last September, the Goyang Branch of the Uijeongbu District Court fined A 6 million won for violating the Stalking Punishment Act and ordered her to complete a 40-hour stalking treatment program.

However, A appealed the first-instance ruling, and the legal dispute is continuing. Separately, a lawsuit A filed against Hwang Jung-min seeking damages in the 200-million-won range is also ongoing.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.