[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Ji-min made people laugh by eventually declaring that she would even cut ties with Lee Seo-jin over his relentless teasing.

The friendship trip featuring Lee Seo-jin, Han Ji-min, Kim Yong-geon, Park Jung-soo, MONSTA X's JOOHONEY and TWICE's Jeongyeon unfolded on tvN's 'Just Friends,' which premiered on the 27th.

On the day of the pre-trip gathering, Lee Seo-jin arrived first. The production team asked, “The concept is a trip taken together by male and female friends. Do you have any female friends?” Lee replied, “The person I contact most often is Jung Yu-mi. Then there are Han Ji-min and Park Shin-hye, I guess.” Han, who had been secretly listening, drew a line, saying, “I don't contact you that often,” prompting laughs from the start.

A little later, when Han Ji-min arrived, Lee Seo-jin immediately started teasing her as if he had been waiting. After spotting Han, who had been hiding, Lee said, “That size is unmistakably Jimin's,” leaving her flustered.

Lee Seo-jin then began nagging Han Ji-min, who stressed, “Didn't you get the casting wrong for this concept? We're not people who keep in touch.”

Lee Seo-jin also said, “Did you do your makeup? It's all caked.” Han Ji-min snapped back, “I went to a salon and had it done.” As Lee kept teasing her, she said, “Can I skip it?” and reiterated, “We're not male and female friends. I don't know if the others are close, but we don't even keep in touch,” drawing laughter.

Han Ji-min finally said, “Have us seated apart on the plane. Don't put him next to me. I might refuse to board.” She added, “It's been 20 years since we met on the drama 'Yi San,' but we could end our friendship because of this show,” prompting laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.