[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Super Junior member Shindong opened up about an unexpected concern after losing 25 kg.

A video titled “Ttoribini’s Final Stage OPEN. Escape from the Empty House! | ep. 11 The Great Escape: Urban Legends (Shindong, Yoo Byung-jae)” was uploaded to the YouTube channel ZIP DAESUNG on the 27th. Shindong and Yoo Byung-jae, cast members of “The Great Escape: Urban Legends,” appeared as guests in the video and showed off their witty banter.

That day, Shindong and broadcaster Yoo Byung-jae introduced items they had recently bought and chatted about various topics. Among the items Shindong showed from his shopping list, one that caught people’s attention was a shaping pad designed to make the shoulders look broader. He said a new concern about his body shape had emerged after he successfully lost 25 kg.

Shindong opened up about how he was concerned that his face looked more prominent after he lost weight. He explained, “Because I’m big, my proportions used to be balanced. But after I lost weight, I feel like I’m gradually turning into a cotton swab.” Before losing weight, his overall build and face were in proportion, but as his frame got smaller, his face seemed relatively larger—a concern he candidly shared.

To enhance his shoulder line, Shindong even bought shaping pads. The products he purchased came in two types, designed to make his shoulders look 3 cm or 5 cm broader. Joking that if he showed up with suddenly broader shoulders from now on, people should know he was wearing the pads, Shindong drew laughs. His efforts to find a new style of his own even after successfully losing weight caught people’s attention.

Meanwhile, Shindong appeared on “Salon Drip” on the 10th and spoke candidly about his weight-loss journey. He said, “I started at 106 kg, and I’m 80 kg now. I lost 25 kg, but I had lost 37 kg in the past. I heard someone brought up that old figure and said I’d lost 37 kg because it got linked to an article from back then. Please correct that: 25 kg.”

On how he lost weight, he said, “A lot of people ask how I did it, but I got injections. I got help from a hospital. It’s so easy and so good—why wouldn’t you?” He added, “Wegovy didn’t work for me, but Mounjaro helped. Wegovy beat Wegovy. I never hit a rough patch in my stomach,” drawing laughs.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.