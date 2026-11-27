[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Seo In-young opened up about symptoms of panic disorder she had suffered from for more than a decade.

KBS 2TV's 'San Dokgi Project,' which aired on the 27th, showed Hong Jin-kyung, Seo In-young, Lee Sun-bin and Lee Yeon setting out to climb Mount Buramsan.

That day, Seo In-young reached Buramjeong Pavilion for lunch while climbing toward the summit of Mount Buramsan. As she rested and checked her heart rate, she was taken aback by how much lower the reading was than she had expected.

Seo In-young had been concerned about her health even before filming. She admitted, "My heart races, and I have symptoms of hyperventilation and paralysis."

She went on to say, "I suffered from panic disorder for more than a decade. At the time, I didn't know what it was, but claustrophobia came first."

She added, "The sound of my heart beating was so loud in my ears that I felt like I was going crazy. My hands and feet became paralyzed, and it hurt as though someone were tearing my heart out." She confessed, "I've even collapsed while showering."

But her heart rate during the actual hike was 116 bpm. After seeing the reading, Hong Jin-kyung laughed and said, "That's perfectly normal."

Embarrassed, Seo In-young said, "I even showed them my medication and made a big fuss, saying they should call 119."

Seo In-young later successfully completed her first-ever hike, reaching the summit of Mount Buramsan. Asked which memory came to mind most while she was climbing, she replied, "The difficult times I went through over the past 10 years flashed before my eyes," and, "I genuinely didn't want to die here," drawing laughter.

"It was a climb that put my life at risk. I thought I could die if something went wrong here," she said, adding, "I held on to the very end with sheer tenacity. I was fired up with determination."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.