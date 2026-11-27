[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Seo-jin revealed just how much Han Ji-min can drink.

Premiering on the 27th, tvN’s “Just Friends” featured a friendship trip with Lee Seo-jin, Han Ji-min, Kim Yong-gun, Park Jung-soo, MONSTA X’s JOOHONEY, and TWICE’s Jeongyeon.

As soon as Lee Seo-jin saw Han Ji-min that day, he started teasing her, asking, “You’re so thin. Want a glass of wine?” He then added, “Isn’t it about time you had a drink?” leaving Han Ji-min flustered. She drew a firm line, saying, “Don’t give me alcohol on this trip,” and, “I don’t like drinking.”

Lee Seo-jin responded, “Don’t lie. Are you trying to lie to the viewers? Shouldn’t you show them your honest side?” He added, “The last time the two of us met, we drank four bottles of wine.” Lee Seo-jin then vividly recalled what happened, adding, “I crawled home.”

Han Ji-min eventually made everyone laugh by saying, “It’s been 20 years since we did the drama Lee San, Wind of the Palace, but I might end our friendship over this project.”

Han Ji-min also said, “Even when I work hard to memorize my lines, he tells me to stop. I got the script early this morning, and we’re filming it today,” explaining why she had no choice but to memorize her lines so diligently. She continued, “I have so many lines, but he says, ‘Why are you working so hard? Let go of some of that ambition.’” Han Ji-min added, “What makes me even angrier is that Lee Seo-jin doesn’t look at the script, but never flubs a line. He’s so smart that it really gets under my skin.”

When the production crew asked, “Is Lee Seo-jin still the same as back then?”, Han Ji-min replied, “He’s become even more immature,” drawing laughs.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.