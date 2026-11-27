[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Rapper Yang Hong-won has drawn attention by resharing a cryptic social media post amid allegations of drug use.

On the 27th, Yang Hong-won reshared a post on his social media account containing the words, “Come quickly and draw my blood.” Yang had originally posted it himself on July 29, and it included a photo of him drinking with his shirt off.

The repost has drawn even more attention because it came just after various allegations involving Yang surfaced. On the 26th, A, who had earlier accused Yang of infidelity, also raised allegations of drug use during a live social media broadcast.

Referring to Yang’s recent social media posts, A claimed that his words and actions were related to drugs. However, A did not disclose specific details about when or how the alleged drug use took place, or any objective evidence to support the claim. The truth of the allegation has yet to be verified. Yang has not issued a separate statement about it, and questions have also arisen about why he reshared the old post.

Yang has also recently drawn attention over controversies surrounding his private life. Won Hyeon-ju, a former model who dated Yang for about eight years, announced their separation directly on her social media on the 24th. Won said, “We have now reached an amicable agreement, and the divorce proceedings are nearly complete.”

The two registered their marriage in 2023 and welcomed a daughter in November of the following year. Yang also showed his affection for his family by sharing glimpses of daily life with his wife and daughter on the YouTube channel “Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary.”

The two later held a belated wedding on the 18th of last month, marking a new beginning as a married couple. But just five days after the wedding, allegations that Yang had been unfaithful surfaced, causing a stir. At the time, his agency acknowledged that Yang had accompanied another woman to a motel, but denied the infidelity allegations, saying there had been no physical contact or affectionate behavior in the room.

The news of the couple’s separation, coming just 37 days after their wedding, added to the sadness. With allegations of drug use now being raised following the infidelity allegations, attention is focused on what Yang will say in response.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.