[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Sung Si-kyung revealed how he and Simon Dominic, who had repeatedly gotten into trouble while drinking, fell out for a while and met again four years later.

Simon Dominic (Simon Dominic) appeared on KBS 2TV’s “The Seasons – Sung Si-kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend,” which aired on the 27th.

That day, Simon Dominic recalled the first time he drank with Sung Si-kyung. “I was once called over to join Dong-yup and Si-kyung for drinks. I’d done an event in Daegu that day and came up feeling a little tired. Still, I was careful around them and drank in moderation,” he recalled.

He went on to reveal, to everyone’s surprise, “Dong-yup said he had to leave because he was filming ‘TV Animal Farm’ the next day, so I saw him off and sat back down. When I opened my eyes, I was in the emergency room.”

Simon Dominic explained, “It turned out that after the first round, we went to Si-kyung’s house for a second round, but by then I was already blacked out. I was looking around the second floor of his house, and on my way down I missed a step, tumbled down, and was taken to the emergency room.”

The mishaps continued at their second drinking session. Simon Dominic said he had gone for daytime drinks after Sung Si-kyung invited him. “I was drinking soju in really small sips, but when I opened my eyes, I was lying on his sofa. My arms and knees were all scraped up, and he was applying ointment,” he confessed.

Sung Si-kyung recalled, “I was almost crying.” He continued, “The most important thing for me is that someone must not act up when drunk. He’s such a lovely, adorable younger friend, but half of me wanted to straighten him out and half of me meant it when I said, ‘Let’s stop seeing each other.’ I told him, ‘I’m not going to see you anymore,’ and cut off contact.”

Simon Dominic recalled, “It makes me really sad when I think about that time. I’d slept at his place, and when I woke up, there was a torrential downpour. He sat with me on the sofa and said, ‘I don’t think we can see each other anymore.’ It felt a little like being dumped.”

Sung Si-kyung added, “I’m not lying—I was almost in tears. I was so shocked and upset.” He said, “I scolded him really harshly and thought I should stop seeing him. I said it like a girlfriend giving her boyfriend the biggest scolding: ‘I don’t want to see you anymore.’” His remark drew laughs.

Sung Si-kyung said he ran into Simon Dominic at an event a month later. “It felt like seeing an ex-girlfriend who’d caused a lot of trouble. She’d recovered and looked pretty, but I had no intention of getting back together,” he joked.

Simon Dominic confessed, “I wanted to contact him again, but I couldn’t because I thought he might not like it.” He later conveyed through an acquaintance close to Simon that he wanted to apologize, but Sung Si-kyung said he turned him down, saying, “I don’t think I can; I still haven’t recovered emotionally.”

The two recently happened to meet again. Simon Dominic confessed, “I told him, ‘Please meet me—I’d like to have a meal together sometime. Just a meal is fine.’”

Sung Si-kyung said, “So much time had passed, and humans are creatures of forgetfulness, so after dinner we went to my place for a second round.” He added, “I checked, and he quietly took a taxi home and got back safely. But I still have to keep an eye on him.” His comments drew more laughs.

Simon Dominic stressed that his drinking habits had changed. “I really try not to take it too far. I drink in moderation and go home once I’m somewhat drunk.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.