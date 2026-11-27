[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Go Hyun-jung drew attention after sharing a relaxed shopping outing with a friend.

On the 27th, Go Hyun-jung posted several photos on her social media account with the caption, “Shopping & chatting with a friend.”

The photos showed Go Hyun-jung visiting a store of luxury jewelry brand T. That day, she completed a comfortable yet stylish look, pairing a black short coat with wide gray pants, long boots, and a burgundy cap. Even in a natural, seemingly effortless outfit, she exuded a distinctive aura and captured attention.

Above all, Go Hyun-jung, who was enjoying her shopping, also showed a sizable diamond ring. The case seen with the ring had the words “Marry Me” and “Yes!” engraved on it, drawing even more interest. The ring case, with phrases that seemed to evoke a proposal and acceptance, piqued curiosity, but Go Hyun-jung offered no further explanation.

Meanwhile, Go Hyun-jung delivered a powerful performance in last year's SBS drama Queen Mantis. For her next project, she has chosen director Byun Young-joo's new film A Mark Against Thee, which is set to meet audiences.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.