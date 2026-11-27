[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Gary showed off his DJ skills for the first time in a while in front of his son, Ha O, revealing his “hip-hop dad” side.

On the 27th, a video titled “The Day I Took Hold of the Turntables in Front of My Son” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kang Gary.”

In the video, Gary went with his wife and son Ha O to the first-anniversary party of a restaurant run by an acquaintance. Gary was set to DJ during the evening, and he carefully checked how he was feeling as he prepared for the performance.

The person most excited about the party that day was Ha O. He waited for his dad’s performance, saying, “Dad, when are you going to play the music? It’s time for the assistant DJ to take the stage. Dad’s the DJ.” Gary said he was “nervous” and seemed worried he might make a mistake while DJing with the assistant DJ.

A little later, Gary admitted he was nervous, saying, “I hadn’t done it in so long that I couldn’t get the drops right.” But as soon as the DJ set began, the atmosphere quickly heated up. Everyone’s attention was on Gary as he took hold of the turntables for the first time in a while, and Ha O stayed by his side, seemingly captivated by seeing his dad at work for the first time.

After choosing Honey’s “X Line Eye,” Gary even rapped along, giving everyone a glimpse of the singer Gary they had not seen in a while. His easygoing way of moving to the beat and enjoying the music made the atmosphere even more electric.

Ha O also swayed to the music, completely absorbed in his dad’s performance. Watching up close as his dad played music and rapped, and naturally picking up the rhythm, was truly “early hip-hop education.” Gary gave his son a special memory while showing off his appeal as both a dad and a musician.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.