[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actress Lee Ji-ah spoke candidly about her views on relationships.

A video titled “Lee Ji-ah’s Love Life” was posted on the YouTube channel “Alien Lee Ji-ah” on the 27th.

That day, Lee Ji-ah described her relationship style, saying, “I’m an extreme type. You’re supposed to play hard to get, but I’m only good at pushing people away. Once you give someone your heart, you end up giving them everything, don’t you?”

She continued, “I don’t express myself much, and I don’t talk about things that hurt my feelings, either. I’m the general type, so talking about all that seems kind of undignified. It’s a little embarrassing,” adding, “I think, ‘Will I look bad if I bring it up?’”

When an acquaintance said, “Then how would the other person know? Even a general can feel hurt,” Lee Ji-ah agreed, saying, “I guess even a general can feel hurt.”

Asked whether she planned to date in the future, she replied firmly, “I won’t.” But she immediately added, “But the question is, can I really do that? Damn,” drawing laughs.

After arriving at a cafe with a nice atmosphere, Lee Ji-ah expressed her regret, saying, “When you get made up and come to a place like this, you’re supposed to be on a date with a man.”

Asked about her last relationship, she responded cautiously, saying, “I shouldn’t talk too much about this.” Then, when asked about her ideal type, she replied, “Someone I can trust. But when I look, there’s no one.”

Lee Ji-ah, who said she isn’t the type to fall for someone at first sight, revealed, “I’m definitely not someone who falls in love quickly. It takes me a long time.”

That day, Lee Ji-ah said, “I decided not to believe in love. It might be more accurate to say I decided not to believe in fate.”

She explained, “If I start thinking something is fate or a destined connection, it can really shake me up. I decided to understand love in terms of hormones. If I think of it as something that happens in the brain, I can keep much more distance from it, and I feel like I can control it.”

She added, “Love is something you feel emotionally, but if there’s something you need to overcome, you overcome it with your head. If my brain keeps brainwashing me into thinking, ‘It’s okay. It’s nothing,’ at some point there comes a moment when reason overcomes emotion. Then I feel okay.”

Asked whether it’s possible to love only one person for a lifetime, she replied firmly, “Absolutely.” Asked about the relationship she regretted most, she answered, “I’m going to swear a little,” drawing even more laughs.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.