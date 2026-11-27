[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Seo-jin was amazed by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and her dazzling beauty.

On the 27th, global superstar BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who has captivated the world, appeared as a “my star” on SBS’s “My Grumpy Secretary,” which aired that day.

That day, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu went to the filming location to meet Jisoo. Kim Kwang-kyu’s wish, which he had expressed at the press conference by saying, “I’d love to have BLACKPINK on the show,” had finally come true. In particular, Kim Kwang-kyu showed up with nail art bearing the logo of the luxury brand for which Jisoo is an ambassador, drawing laughs.

A little later, after meeting Jisoo, Lee Seo-jin praised her world-class beauty, saying, “She’s so beautiful. It’s astonishing. She’s so beautiful, it makes you wonder, ‘How was she born so beautiful?’ Her face is small, too.” Lee Seo-jin said he had been to two BLACKPINK concerts. He also showed off photos, saying, “I even took pictures to brag to people.”

Lee Seo-jin said, “BLACKPINK was the first and last girl group concert I’ve ever gone to,” and, unlike his usually reserved self, kept smiling brightly the whole time he talked about Jisoo and BLACKPINK, drawing laughs.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.