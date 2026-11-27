[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Kim Dae-ho and Dawn opened up about their honest thoughts on marriage on I Live Alone.

The episode of the MBC variety show I Live Alone that aired on the 27th showed Kim Dae-ho and Dawn setting out on a hike together to find a distinctive wooden stick.

The two, who were meeting for the first time that day, talked about various things in the car before beginning their climb in earnest. After a brief moment of awkwardness, the conversation naturally turned to dating and marriage, giving them a chance to learn about each other’s thoughts.

Kim Dae-ho first asked Dawn, “Do you have any thoughts about getting married?” wanting to know his views on marriage. Without hesitation, Dawn replied, “Honestly, I’m not planning to get married right now,” drawing attention. His unexpectedly candid admission also drew interest in the studio.

But later, while watching the footage in the studio, Dawn brought up something unexpected that made everyone laugh. He said, “I was only choosing not to get married up until then. Seeing you changed my mind,” turning the studio into a sea of laughter.

Looking somewhat flustered by Dawn’s remark, Kim Dae-ho laughed and shot back, “But I’m not choosing to remain unmarried?” He then candidly shared his own views on marriage: “I’ve never thought about choosing not to marry. I just thought I might not be able to get married.” He had no firm intention of never marrying; he had simply thought that, realistically, getting married might not be easy.

Jun Hyun-moo chimed in wittily, “Dae-ho is unmarried against his will,” prompting another burst of laughter in the studio.

Kim Dae-ho revealed, to everyone’s surprise, that he had been unable to date for as long as 10 years. Dawn joked, “I don’t think I should hang out with you,” drawing even more laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.