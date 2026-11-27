[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shared a glimpse of her busy life as a CEO.

On the 27th, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, a global superstar who has captivated audiences around the world, appeared as the “My Star” on SBS’s My Grumpy Secretary (hereafter, the show).

That day, Jisoo’s manager stressed the importance of careful time management, telling Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-gyu, “Please check travel times carefully.” Jisoo’s head of security added, “She often gets confused about directions, so you’ll need to check the route in advance and guide her.”

Jisoo, currently the CEO of her one-person agency, said, “I’m the CEO, aren’t I? I have so many things to sign off on as CEO.” She continued, “I walk while looking at my phone, following the person ahead by watching only their feet. So if the person in front gets lost, we all get lost,” drawing attention.

She captivates fans around the world with her charismatic presence onstage, but her contrasting side as a busy CEO juggling countless tasks in her daily life also drew attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.