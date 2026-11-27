[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Gree, the son of TV personality Kim Gu-ra and a singer and TV personality himself, expressed his affection for his sister, who is 23 years younger, in a heartwarming moment. Gree’s birth name is Kim Dong-hyun.

On the 27th, a video titled “Would You Like to Take a Look at My Childhood?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kim Gree.” In the video, Gree looked back on his childhood and reviewed his profile on the online encyclopedia namuwiki, taking time to correct inaccurate information.

First, as he checked his basic information, Gree corrected his current residence, saying, “Birth name: Kim Dong-hyun; November 10. It says I live in Sangam-dong, Mapo District, but I’ve moved—to Samsong, Goyang.”

While looking over the family section, he came across the phrase “half-sister Kim Su-hyeon (born in 2001).” Gree drew attention when he asked, “Please remove ‘half’ and call her my younger sister.” He wanted to introduce her simply as his younger sister, without distinguishing her with the qualifier “half-sister.” Though it was just a brief remark, his affection for her and his special sense of family came through, making the moment heartwarming.

Gree’s father, Kim Gu-ra, remarried in 2020 after his first marriage ended, marrying a non-celebrity woman 12 years his junior. He welcomed a daughter in 2021, becoming a father to a child much later in life. Gree, who was born in 1998, and his sister have a 23-year age gap.

Gree has previously shown his affection for his young sister through broadcasts and his own content. Given their large age gap, he appears to feel a particularly deep tenderness toward her. This time, too, he directly corrected the wording on his online profile to express his feelings for his sister, drawing a warm response.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.