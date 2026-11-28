[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Pro golfer Son Sae-eun, the younger sister of actress Son Na-eun, is set to marry Im Chan-kyu, a professional baseball pitcher for the LG Twins, after nearly five years of publicly dating. The couple’s proposal has been revealed, drawing widespread attention.

On the 27th, the LG Twins, Im Chan-kyu’s team, announced, “Im Chan-kyu and Son Sae-eun will get married on December 19.” The couple went public with their relationship in January 2022, becoming an official couple. After nearly four years and 11 months of steadfast love, they are finally set to tie the knot.

Meanwhile, the couple’s romantic proposal has also been revealed, drawing even more interest. According to people in the entertainment industry, Im Chan-kyu surprised Son Sae-eun with a proposal at a Dynamic Duo concert held that day (the 27th).

That day, Im Chan-kyu gave Son Sae-eun a diamond ring and earnestly asked, “Will you marry me?” Seemingly taken by surprise, Son Sae-eun burst into tears and nodded, and Im Chan-kyu immediately got down on one knee and slipped the ring onto her finger. The two then moved toward each other and kissed, affirming their love.

Congratulations and interest have poured in as the couple, who have been publicly dating for nearly five years, revealed a movie-like proposal ahead of their wedding. Having stood by each other for a long time, they are now preparing to embark on a new chapter as spouses, and fans continue to congratulate them on their upcoming marriage.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.