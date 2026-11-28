[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Musical theater actor Lee Dong-yeon has come under suspicion of improperly discarding handwritten letters he received from fans. He gave a detailed account of how he had stored the letters and how they came to be discarded, expressing regret for having hurt his fans.

On the night of the 27th, Lee Dong-yeon shared a lengthy handwritten letter on his social media account.

Lee Dong-yeon began by saying, “The post I shared earlier was too short and inadequate. Rather than conveying my sincerity, I seem to have caused even greater misunderstanding and hurt. I’m sorry, and with a troubled heart, I’m writing again.”

He first explained how he had stored the letters and gifts he had received from fans. He said, “I have kept the letters and gifts I’ve received from fans separately in shopping bags and boxes for storage. In particular, whenever I received a letter, I would carefully peel off the seal sticker and stick it back on so the envelope wouldn’t tear or get damaged, and then put it away.”

He also explained why the envelopes in photos shared online appeared unopened. Lee Dong-yeon said, “The envelopes looked unopened in the photos not because I threw the letters away without reading them, but because I had carefully removed and reattached the seal stickers.” He added, “It’s understandable that fans felt that way, and my heart feels incredibly heavy when I think about how hurt they were.”

He also gave a detailed account of how the letters ended up in a recycling bin. Lee Dong-yeon described the recycling system at the apartment building where he lives and said that, while clearing out all the paper in his home at once recently, he had failed to notice the shopping bag containing the letters.

He explained, “In our building, recyclables are sorted by type into large plastic bags. Recently, while clearing out all the paper in my home at once, I foolishly failed to notice the shopping bag containing the letters and ended up dumping it into a large bag along with the other paper.”

He acknowledged his carelessness, saying, “If I had been a little more alert and looked through it just one more time, this would never have happened. It was entirely my oversight, and it was my fault for failing to protect those precious feelings with my own hands.”

He also addressed the photos that spread online. Lee Dong-yeon speculated that “the photos posted online appear to have been taken after someone took out and spread out the letters that had gotten mixed into a recycling bag,” but stressed that he had no intention of blaming either the person who took the photos or whoever shared them.

He added, “I have absolutely no intention of blaming anyone. If I hadn’t put the letters in that bag in the first place, your heartfelt sentiments would never have ended up on a cold floor like that.”

Above all, he repeatedly expressed regret for the hurt his fans must have felt. Lee Dong-yeon said, “I know that no words can mend the hearts of fans that have already been torn to shreds. I don’t know what I did to deserve such overwhelming love from you, but I feel so pathetic and ashamed of myself for failing to protect those precious feelings to the very end.”

Finally, he stressed that he had never taken the letters and gifts from his fans lightly. Lee Dong-yeon said, “I truly have never, not even for a single moment, taken lightly the letters and gifts you’ve sent me or the sincerity they contain. I feel that way now, too, and whatever happens to my life from now on, I will never forget that gratitude for the rest of my life.” He apologized again, saying, “I am sincerely sorry once more to everyone who was hurt and disappointed because of me. I’m truly sorry.”

Lee Dong-yeon made his debut in 2022 in the musical ‘Flower of the Sun.’ He is currently appearing in the musical ‘V Ever After.’ Recently, allegations emerged that he had thrown away fan letters at a paper-waste disposal area after keeping only photos documenting them.

The full text of Lee Dong-yeon’s social media post follows.

Hello, I’m Lee Dong-yeon.

First, I bow my head and sincerely apologize to everyone who was deeply hurt and disappointed by my foolish and careless actions.

The post I shared earlier was too short and inadequate. Rather than conveying my sincerity, I seem to have caused even greater misunderstanding and hurt. With a sorry and troubled heart, I’m writing again. I’m afraid this may sound like an excuse, but I want to make sure I tell you how foolish a mistake I made and how much I have cherished your feelings.

I have kept the letters and gifts I’ve received from fans separately in shopping bags and boxes for storage. In particular, whenever I received a letter, I would carefully peel off the seal sticker and stick it back on so the envelope wouldn’t tear or get damaged, and then put it away. The envelopes looked unopened in the photos not because I threw the letters away without reading them, but because I had carefully removed and reattached the seal stickers. It’s understandable that fans felt that way, and my heart feels incredibly heavy when I think about how hurt they were.

In our building, recyclables are sorted by type into large plastic bags. Recently, while clearing out all the paper in my home at once, I foolishly failed to notice the shopping bag containing the letters and ended up dumping it into a large bag along with the other paper. If I had been a little more alert and checked one more time, this would never have happened. It was entirely my oversight, my fault for failing to protect those precious feelings with my own hands.

The photos posted online appear to have been taken after someone took out and spread out the letters that had gotten mixed into a recycling bag. I have absolutely no intention of blaming anyone. If I hadn’t put the letters in that bag in the first place, your heartfelt sentiments would never have ended up on a cold floor like that.

I know that no words can mend the hearts of fans that have already been torn to shreds. I don’t know what I did to deserve such overwhelming love from you, but I feel so pathetic and ashamed of myself for failing to protect those precious feelings to the very end.

I truly have never, not even for a single moment, taken lightly the letters and gifts you’ve sent me or the sincerity they contain. I feel that way now, too, and whatever happens to my life from now on, I will never forget that gratitude for the rest of my life.

I am sincerely sorry once more to everyone who was hurt and disappointed because of me. I’m truly sorry.

Sincerely, Lee Dong-yeon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.