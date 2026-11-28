[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Yoo Hye-jung and her daughter Seo Gyu-won shared a story about being touched by Kang Ho-dong's warm gesture after they ran into him by chance at a restaurant.

On the 27th, a video titled "A Full-Course Myeong-dong Itinerary Introduced by a Mother-Daughter Pair of Seoul Country Bumpkins" was posted on the YouTube channel "Bungeoppangine Hye-jeong Gyu-won."

That day, Yoo Hye-jung and Seo Gyu-won recalled unexpectedly running into Kang Ho-dong while having a meal.

Seo Gyu-won said, "I met Mr. Kang Ho-dong a few days ago. I’d gone to the dermatologist, and I was eating at a pork cutlet restaurant because I was hungry when this really suspicious-looking man came over carrying drinks."

She continued, "I was so grateful, but I was thinking, 'Who is he?' When I couldn't recognize him at all, he said, 'I'm Kang Ho-dong.'" She added, "It turns out he used to do a lot of overseas filming with my mom."

Seo Gyu-won explained why she hadn't recognized Kang Ho-dong right away: "He was dressed head to toe in hiking gear, wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a mask. I couldn't see a thing."

Yoo Hye-jung expressed her gratitude, saying, "He came over holding two cans, and I thought, 'What's this?' He wanted to pay for our meal, but the restaurant required payment in advance, so he came over with the kind thought of wanting to give us at least some drinks. It was so warmhearted of him."

Gyu-won also said, "I was so touched. Thank you."

Yoo Hye-jung expressed her gratitude again, saying, "He showed Gyu-won so much affection before he left, and I was grateful enough to cry. Kang Ho-dong is truly the best!"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.