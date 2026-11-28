[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Park Jin-joo appeared cautious even about mentioning the program after leaving 'Hangout with Yoo.'

On the 27th, a video titled 'We Meet Again After Ages, but Park Jin-joo Still Gets on My Nerves' was posted on the YouTube channel 'Today’s Joo Woo-jae.'

As soon as he met Park Jin-joo, Joo Woo-jae asked, "I feel a little awkward asking this right off the bat, but what kind of life have you been living since you became unemployed?" It was a mischievous joke aimed at Park Jin-joo, who left 'Hangout with Yoo' last year.

Park Jin-joo, who has been active in musical theater since leaving the show, shot back, "I'm sorry, but I guess you haven't heard that I got a new job."

Joo Woo-jae joked, "I heard. But I'm still working at that job, so I'm curious. What's it like?" Park Jin-joo finally replied, "We're former coworkers, after all. I like it. I'm happy with my new job, too."

The two went hiking that day, but soon got tired and shouted "Woo-hoo!" at a rest stop instead of at the summit. Joo Woo-jae then suggested, "Let's shout 'Hangout with Yoo,' too," but Park Jin-joo hesitated, saying, "Couldn't that be a nuisance?"

Joo Woo-jae stubbornly insisted, "Why not? Isn't your former workplace family?" In the end, the two shouted "Hangout with Yoo" together, bringing laughs.

Joo Woo-jae also recalled the embarrassment of having his three-line acrostic poem cut entirely from a recent episode of 'Hangout with Yoo' and held an acrostic-poem contest with Park Jin-joo.

Using Park Jin-joo's name, he delivered this three-line acrostic poem: "Park—seeing how hard you've been working outside, honestly... Jin—it really brings back old memories, and I feel regretful and grateful, too. But what can you do? Joo—Joo Woo-jae is the best, after all. That's why I'm still here. You left."

When the production staff asked, "Is this a diss battle?" Park Jin-joo emphasized, "Make sure you air this," adding to the laughter.

The two then drew portraits of each other. Joo Woo-jae drew Anna beautifully for Park Jin-joo, who plays Anna in the musical 'Frozen,' while Park Jin-joo completed a drawing that captured Joo Woo-jae's features in striking detail.

Joo Woo-jae got emotional, saying, "Your true character is really showing. I drew you as Anna herself—what is this?" Park Jin-joo said, "I'm touched. Woo-jae is the kind of guy who's annoying but impossible to hate," showing off their playful, bickering chemistry.

Joo Woo-jae also made a video call to Haha that day. Haha and Yoo Jae-suk, who were filming 'Running Man,' were delighted to see Park Jin-joo with Joo Woo-jae. Yoo Jae-suk also promised, "I'll go see 'Frozen' soon."

Park Jin-joo joined 'Hangout with Yoo' as an official member in September 2022, but left the program in 2025 along with Lee Mi-joo.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.