[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Hong Jin-kyung and Seo In-young engaged in a tense war of nerves during a trail run.

On the 27th, at the end of the KBS 2TV broadcast of “Sandokgi Project,” footage showed Hong Jin-kyung, Seo In-young, Lee Sun-bin, and Lee Yeon taking on a trail-running challenge.

The members took on trail running as their second project. Their mission was to have everyone reach the finish line before the pursuer, and they began running through the dense fog.

The members ran as if being chased by the pursuer. Although they said, “It feels like we’re filming a horror movie,” they picked up the pace to complete the mission.

Later, the members were upset to hear that failing the mission would bring a punishment on an unprecedented scale. Hong Jin-kyung, in particular, snapped, “You get us all together in such a good mood, and then what is this?” drawing laughs.

As they ran frantically, Seo In-young confessed, “I keep feeling like I’m about to cry.” Her stamina soon plummeted, and she struggled, saying, “I can’t do this.”

But Hong Jin-kyung showed no mercy, telling the other members, “Leave her behind.” She then offered Seo In-young some firm advice: “In-young, you have to live your own life.”

Seo In-young shot back, “See? It’s different from before, isn’t it?” and snapped, “Why are you only picking on me?” But Hong Jin-kyung urged her, “We don’t have time for that now. Hurry up and catch up,” then turned away coldly.

Captions reading “Fierce internal rift” and “Is Sandokgi breaking up already?” appeared on screen, foreshadowing conflict among the members.

But in the following scene, footage showed the members gathered at a guesthouse, joking around with one another and showing their affection. The warm, friendly atmosphere was a sharp contrast to the conflict during the run, making for a twist.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.