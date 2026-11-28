[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Lee Young-hyun expressed confidence in the changes to her figure.

Tim and JeA appeared on the YouTube channel “Lee Young-hyun Lee Young-hyun Gwanryo” on the 27th.

In the video, Lee Young-hyun shared an update after wrapping up a busy period of activities, saying, “I kept going full speed through the end of October and took a little break once November began.”

Lee Young-hyun then shared an unexpected concern, saying, “I’ve been getting so thin lately, and it’s worrying me,” and, “So I’m forcing myself to eat a little.” Lee Young-hyun added, “Officially, the time to gain weight has come. The time has come when I need to gain weight,” and, “I’m going to enter the yo-yo phase,” joking that it was perfectly legitimate to gain weight and making people laugh.

Lee Young-hyun had previously expressed confidence in the changes to her figure in a YouTube video on the 20th.

At the time, Lee Young-hyun said, “I’m so grateful to Manager Jang for dressing me so well. I think a photoshoot will come my way soon,” and added, “Because I’m working hard to diet again and maintaining my weight well, people are willing to style me.” Lee Young-hyun shared the confidence gained through consistent self-care.

Lee Young-hyun previously drew attention when she revealed that, in 2020, she lost 33 kg in five months, going from 95 kg to 62 kg due to gestational diabetes.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.