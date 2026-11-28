[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Lee Seon-min is struggling with unexpected binge eating and weight gain after quitting smoking.

On the 27th, a preview featuring Lee Seon-min's daily life was released at the end of MBC's I Live Alone.

In the video, Lee Seon-min said, "It's been two and a half months since I quit smoking. I decided I absolutely had to quit before turning 40. I thought that if I didn't quit now, I'd keep smoking for another 10 years, so I decided to quit."

"I was under extreme stress," he said, adding, "I gained a lot of weight after quitting smoking."

He said, "I eat whenever I think of it," and kept eating, having cherry tomatoes while lying on the sofa watching TV and fish-shaped pastries even when he was out. Lee Seon-min said, "I've lost control of my appetite. This is serious," and worried, "I think I'm heading toward severe obesity."

To lose weight, Lee Seon-min exercised by riding a bicycle day and night. He said, "I really hadn't been taking care of myself. I was so foolish." His hard-fought effort to regain his health continued, with dieting following quitting smoking.

Earlier, last September, Lee Seon-min appeared on the YouTube channel ChimChakMan and made a bold pledge to quit smoking.

At the time, he said, "I have a goal of quitting smoking and keeping my weight at 90 kg or below. I currently weigh 96 kg." He also declared, "If anyone spots me smoking anywhere in the world, takes photographic evidence and reports it so that I get caught, I'll give them a 10 million won reward."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.