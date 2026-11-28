[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Kwak Si-yang and singer and actress Yoo Ji-ae, formerly of Lovelyz, are getting married today (the 28th).

On the day of the wedding, the 28th, Kwak Si-yang shared an excited message on social media: “Everyone, I’m getting married today. I’ll live happily. Everyone ♥”

The couple, who are about to marry, made a deep bow to their fans and promised to live happily together.

Kwak Si-yang and Yoo Ji-ae also shared a photo of themselves wearing wedding rings and cupping each other’s faces in both hands. The affectionate photo of them gazing at each other conveyed the couple’s love ahead of their wedding.

The two will hold their wedding today at a hotel in Yongsan District, Seoul. Born in 1987 and 1993, respectively, Kwak Si-yang and Yoo Ji-ae are six years apart in age and are preparing to make a new start as a married couple who will spend their lives together, having been senior and junior colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Their wedding invitation conveyed the depth of their feelings for each other. They promised, “I had a strong desire to make this person happy after meeting them, but even more, I found myself thinking that I didn’t want to leave them alone in difficult times,” and, “On days when things go well, I’ll be happier for you than anyone else, and on days when things don’t go as planned, I’ll be the person closest to you, getting through them together.”

After news of their wedding broke last September, Kwak Si-yang and Yoo Ji-ae also announced their marriage in handwritten letters on social media, expressing their affection for each other. They reportedly grew close naturally through an acquaintance and dated privately for about a year.

Having shared the news of their wedding with fans, the two are now turning the first page of a new life as a married couple.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.