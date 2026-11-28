[Jeong An-ji, reporter for Sportschosun] Sunye, a former member of Wonder Girls, showed off the remarkable talent of her 8-year-old youngest daughter.

On the 27th, Sunye of Wonder Girls appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel “Cao Lu.”

Sunye replied, “I’m a mother of three daughters. They’re 14, 11 and 8,” prompting surprise.

Cao Lu asked, “Has your daughter ever said, ‘Since my mom is an idol, I want to be an idol too’?” Sunye replied, “None of them has said that yet, but my youngest has quite a lot of talent. She often imitates A2O and does a pretty good job.”

She also talked about the girl groups her daughters like. Sunye said, “When we first came to Korea, the kids were in elementary school, so they really liked IVE. They liked AN YUJIN.”

She recalled, “The kids have seen me perform on stage in person. When I was promoting my mini-album, summer vacation in Canada lasted two or three months, so I did a brief run of promotions then and went back.” She added, “So I showed them everything, and they were surprised. Until then, they didn’t know their mom had been an idol.”

She laughed as she recalled, “As the kids got a little older, they came to Korea too and watched TV. Seeing all the pretty older girls, they realized, ‘Our mom used to do that kind of work.’ Now they know exactly what their mom does. When they see me in musicals, they tell me, ‘Mom, you’re so cool.’”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.