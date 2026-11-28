[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Seo-jin gave an honest reaction to Jeongyeon’s bare face, only to be taken to task by Han Ji-min.

The first episode of tvN’s Geunyang Saram Chingu, which aired on the 27th, showed Lee Seo-jin, Han Ji-min, Kim Yong-gun, Park Jung-soo, MONSTA X’s JOOHONEY and TWICE’s Jeongyeon heading to Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

As soon as she boarded the plane that day, Jeongyeon removed her makeup and took care of her skin. Later, she asked JOOHONEY, “Do you think it would be okay to film without makeup?” He replied, “I wouldn’t mind at all.” Jeongyeon then laughed and said, “Tell me objectively, thinking about the show,” and, “You should at least show some manners on TV, shouldn’t you?” JOOHONEY responded, “You look the same with and without makeup.”

A short while later, they arrived at Amsterdam International Airport, and the members hurried to make their way to their accommodations. Just as Park Jung-soo said to Jeongyeon, who was leaning against her suitcase, “You look tired,” Lee Seo-jin took a look at Jeongyeon and asked, “You look like a different person. Did you take all your makeup off?” Jeongyeon nodded.

Han Ji-min immediately came to Jeongyeon’s defense, saying, “But you’re pretty. Why?” Kim Yong-gun chimed in, too: “You’re even prettier.” In the face of their strong pushback, Lee Seo-jin changed his tune, saying, “You look much better. I don’t like makeup.” Han Ji-min fired back, “You should come with makeup on, then, senior,” drawing attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.