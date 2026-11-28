[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Kim Kwang-kyu boldly asked Jisoo, a member of BLACKPINK who is 27 years his junior, for gifts, and came away with a haul of expensive clothing and accessories.

The shopping trip by Jisoo, who serves as an ambassador for a premium wellness brand, was featured on the SBS variety show 'My Grumpy Secretary,' which aired on the 27th.

That day, Jisoo personally picked out gifts for the staff who had worked hard on the new album, as well as Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu, to show her appreciation, and proceeded to pay for them.

Once the shopping began, Kim Kwang-kyu was quick to press his case. When Jisoo mentioned team outfits, Kim asked whether they were included among the team members, showing his interest. After putting on a black hat Jisoo had picked out for him, he was delighted, as if he had become a member of BLACKPINK.

The serious hunt for expensive items took place in the section for shoes and key rings from Jisoo's collaboration with the brand.

When Lee Seo-jin received a key ring as a token of team membership, Kim Kwang-kyu asked a store employee to check whether shoes in size 260 mm were in stock, saying he intended to wear them himself. Lee looked embarrassed by Kim asking a junior colleague 27 years his junior for a gift, but Jisoo said she actually found his no-hesitation approach interesting and readily agreed to buy the shoes.

Kim Kwang-kyu's taste was just as decisive in the winter clothing store. After choosing a pink sweater, he changed his mind and picked a black one instead of the burgundy color Jisoo recommended as soon as he heard it was made of '100% cashmere.'

Jisoo burst out laughing and asked if he had chosen it because of the material, while Kim Kwang-kyu showed his satisfaction by dancing in his new sweater. Lee Seo-jin, meanwhile, chose the same item as the managers to avoid wearing the same outfit as Kim.

The total amount Jisoo paid at the store that day came to 2,281,000 won. She showed her cool side, saying that spending money on things that make you happy is not a waste.

After receiving a complete outfit of gifts, Kim Kwang-kyu said in a later interview that he was surprised she had bought everything he had picked out as a joke. He said he would pay the next time they met, but added with down-to-earth candor that there would be no occasion for them to meet again, drawing laughs.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.