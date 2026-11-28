[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Public opinion, which had been critical of musical actor Lee Dong-yeon amid allegations that he had improperly discarded fan letters, is quickly turning around after he posted a second apology and personally showed the space in his home where he had kept fans’ gifts.

Late at night on the 28th, Lee posted a lengthy second apology and several photos on his personal social media (SNS) account.

After an online community post alleged that bundles of letters bearing his name had been found at a recycling station, he posted an initial apology. But as the controversy failed to subside amid criticism that his explanation was unconvincing and the closure of the comment section, he apologized again.

In his apology, Lee explained the circumstances in detail, saying, “I sincerely apologize for causing great hurt and disappointment through my foolish and careless actions.”

He said that he had kept fan letters in separate shopping bags and boxes, carefully peeling off the sticker seals so as not to damage the envelopes, reading the letters, then sticking the seals back on and keeping them.

He explained that this was why the envelopes in the photos looked as though they had never been opened.

Regarding how the letters ended up at the recycling station, he said, “Because of the nature of the building, we sort recyclables by type into large plastic bags. While sorting all the paper items in my home at once, I failed to notice the shopping bag containing the letters and dumped it in with them.” He admitted, “This was clearly my fault; it would not have happened if I had just looked a little more closely.”

In particular, Lee posted a photo stamped with the date “November 27,” which he had taken himself, showing the space in his home where he had neatly stored fans’ letters and gifts.

Online reactions shifted immediately after the photo spread. Netizens voiced support for Lee, saying, “There’s no way he would have deliberately thrown them away after keeping his other letters and gifts so carefully,” “Looking at the photos, it really was a mistake made while tidying up,” and “After providing this much proof, the excessive criticism should stop.” Existing fans also sent their support, saying they wanted to keep seeing him on stage.

Lee, who was born in 1996, debuted in 2022 in the musical “Flower of the Sun” and is currently appearing in the musical “V Ever After.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.