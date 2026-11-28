[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] In Liar, Seo Hyun-jin was urgently arrested on suspicion of murdering Yoo Yeon-seok.

In the ninth episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s Friday-Saturday drama Liar, which aired on the 27th, the tangled relationships among the characters surrounding Min Jun-ho’s (played by Yoo Yeon-seok) death and the shocking secrets of “that night” gradually came to light. In particular, the episode’s ending—in which Kang Ji-seon (played by Seo Hyun-jin), previously a victim, suddenly became a suspect—was as shocking as the ending of episode eight, when Min Jun-ho died. The shocking ending sent the per-minute rating soaring to 5.7 percent, making it the highest-rated minute of the day’s broadcast. (Nielsen Korea)

Earlier, Kang Ji-seon had exposed all of Min Jun-ho’s misdeeds, leaving him on the run from a public police manhunt. But not long afterward, Min Jun-ho was found dead on the shore. Most people thought he had taken his own life. But one person had doubts: Hwang Myung-soo (played by Choi Dae-hoon), the newly introduced section chief of the Metropolitan Investigation Unit. Hwang came to Sangcheon to investigate Min Jun-ho’s death.

The first person Hwang Myung-soo sought out was Kang Ji-seon. Raising the possibility that Min Jun-ho had been murdered, Hwang taunted her by asking, “Who do you think killed Min Jun-ho?” It emerged during their conversation that Min Jun-ho had visited Kang Ji-seon before he died. Suspicious details about Kang also surfaced in their exchange. Later, Kang deepened suspicions when she said to her older sister, Kang Ji Eun (played by Kim Jihyun), “You deleted that text, didn’t you? You don’t know anything.”

In fact, on the night all of Min Jun-ho’s misdeeds came to light, he said goodbye to his son, Min Hyun-soo (played by Kang Ji-yong), in torrential rain and left home alone. He then hid aboard a yacht at Sangcheon Port. The police missed him by a hair, and Min Jun-ho was later found dead.

Hwang Myung-soo began a full-scale investigation with Jang Do-il (played by Jung Seung-gil), who had been in charge of Min Jun-ho’s case before Min Jun-ho’s death, and placed several people, including Kang Ji-seon, under suspicion. Investigators questioned Lee Hwa-young (played by Ok Ja-yeon), her husband Park Seok-gu (played by Im Sung-jae), Han Bo-young (played by Ahn So-yo), another victim in Min Jun-ho’s case, Han’s husband and Park’s junior, Kim Moo-young (played by Lee Shin-ki), and Kang Ji-seon’s partner, Kim Nam-woo (played by Nam Yoon Ho), among others. Each had details that made it impossible to definitively rule out a connection to Min Jun-ho’s death.

Meanwhile, Hwang Myung-soo and Jang Do-il confirmed that the location of the cell phone Kang Ji-seon had reportedly lost was near Sangcheon Port around the time Min Jun-ho died. This led them to search Kang’s home and car before urgently arresting her on suspicion of murdering Min Jun-ho. The shocking possibility that Kang’s role could be reversed from victim to suspect, perhaps even to someone formally identified as a suspect in the investigation, brought episode nine to a close. Viewers were once again thrown into confusion.

Episode nine of Liar delved relentlessly and meticulously into the stories of the various people connected to Min Jun-ho’s death. It kept viewers wondering what had happened to them around the night Min Jun-ho died and what their connections to his death might be. This was possible thanks to a story that held viewers’ attention despite its complex structure, which moved repeatedly between past and present as the plot unfolded; direction featuring detailed, perfectly controlled pacing; and the actors’ powerful performances.

Liar once again kept viewers on tenterhooks before delivering a major shock in its final five minutes. Special guest star Choi Dae-hoon gave a performance beyond imagination, demonstrating an irreplaceable presence as well as playing a key role in the story’s development. Liar is a monster of a drama that overturns every prediction and exceeds every expectation. Viewers are eager to find out—and looking forward to seeing—what shocking developments await in the remaining three episodes.

Episode 10 of MBC’s Friday-Saturday drama Liar will air tonight, Saturday, November 28, at 9:50 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.