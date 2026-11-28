[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Han Ji-min was left sweating over senior actress Park Jung-soo's bold resolve ahead of filming a new variety show.

The first episode of the tvN variety show 'Geunyang Saram Chingu' (hereafter 'Geusachin'), which aired on the 27th, featured a scene in which six people with a combined 85 years of friendship—Lee Seo-jin, Han Ji-min, Kim Yong-gun, Park Jung-soo, MONSTA X's JOOHONEY and TWICE's Jeongyeon—held a preliminary meeting before setting off on a trip.

At their first meeting that day, veteran Park Jung-soo emphasized her distinctive mindset about taking part in the show and made an unfiltered remark.

Park Jung-soo exclaimed, "A variety show has to be made on a small budget, and you have to produce a lot of footage quickly, don't you? We have to take it off quickly. We have to take off all our clothes except our underwear."

The unexpected, blunt remark immediately threw the junior cast members into confusion. Han Ji-min could not hide her flustered reaction, asking, "You mean we have to take our clothes off?" JOOHONEY was also bewildered, asking, "Do we all have to be naked?"

As the room fell silent, Lee Seo-jin, the only one who understood what Park Jung-soo meant, stepped in to mediate.

When Lee Seo-jin interpreted it for her, saying, "It means we have to show our true selves quickly and without pretense," Park Jung-soo realized that the younger cast members had misunderstood her and gave an awkward laugh, saying, "I didn't phrase that well."

Han Ji-min also said, "I thought maybe we had to change clothes quickly," and breathed a sigh of relief.

Park Jung-soo explained that what she had really meant was that everyone on the cast should show what they had without holding back or hesitating over whether to do so.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.