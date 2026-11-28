[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Composer and singer Don Spike, who was sentenced to prison and served time after being charged with drug use, expressed his deep gratitude to singer Kim Bum-soo, who was the first to visit him in prison during his incarceration.

According to a Star News report on the 28th, Don Spike spoke in an interview about changes in his relationships after the drug scandal, as well as an anecdote about Kim Bum-soo, who stood by him unwaveringly during a difficult time.

He explained that the incident clearly separated those who had hovered around him when he was at the height of his career and had a great deal from those who sincerely reached out even amid the crisis.

Don Spike candidly admitted that quite a few relationships had naturally fallen apart after he greatly disappointed those he had worked with.

The first to come see him during that difficult time, when everyone had turned their backs on him, was Kim Bum-soo, a longtime musical companion. Don Spike said, “I was really grateful to Bum-soo,” recalling that during his incarceration Kim “was the first to come for a visit. I’ll never forget how grateful I was.”

The two have maintained a close bond for many years in the Korean music industry. After making his debut in 1996 as a guest member of the group Position, Don Spike made headlines in 2011 when he teamed up with Kim Bum-soo as his producer and arranger on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s competition program ‘I Am a Singer.’

The pairing of Kim Bum-soo, who launched a second heyday with his explosive vocal ability at the time, and Don Spike, who provided steadfast support, was hailed as one of the Korean music industry’s signature dream teams.

Don Spike described Kim Bum-soo as “like family” and expressed deep gratitude for the sincerity of his longtime friend, who quietly stood by him and helped him endure the darkest period of his life.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.