[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer G.NA responded directly to the attention surrounding her changed appearance.

On the 26th, G.NA posted several photos and videos on her social media with the caption, “Same girl, different energy.”

In the video, G.NA paired a cropped knit top and miniskirt with long boots for a bold look, and also created an androgynous vibe with outfits featuring a jacket and tie, a shearling jacket, and cargo pants. She showed off a range of fashions, also pulling off a casual look with a hoodie and a long coat.

After the video was released, however, some netizens focused on how G.NA’s face had changed compared with how she looked during her past activities. Reacting to her more mature look, they said, “You look old,” “Time has hit you hard,” “Your face looks very different,” and “Is it a makeup issue?” One netizen even suggested a specific procedure, saying, “Just get a procedure for sunken eyelids and you’ll look just like you used to.”

On the 27th, G.NA commented directly on the post to clear up a misunderstanding about the video. “Everyone, you’re saying I’ve gotten older and changed a lot, but this video is AI!” she explained.

She added, “Of course I’ve gotten older, too! It’s been more than 10 years, so it would be strange if I were the only one who hadn’t aged~” and, “Let’s all grow older beautifully together!”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.