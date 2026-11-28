[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kim Kwang-kyu and Im Won-hee of Hangout with Yoo become neighbors and share their loneliness.

The November 28 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) variety show Hangout with Yoo will feature a neighborhood tour with the 'Yeonhui-dong Friends,' Kim Kwang-kyu and Im Won-hee, who have become neighbors.

The released photos show the two sitting side by side at a bus stop in an alley in Yeonhui-dong, drawing attention. Brought closer by Kim Kwang-kyu's move, they have become dear to one another, making viewers smile.

When the conversation turned to the approaching Christmas, the two showed they were on the same wavelength, saying in unison, "I'm not much of a fan of Christmas." When Joo Woo-jae said, "You two should spend it together," Im Won-hee replied ruefully, "That's become more likely," anticipating that their bond would grow even stronger.

Seeing the two sitting close together like best friends, the other members said, "You look like an old married couple." Im Won-hee worried aloud in advance, "If we keep living like this and Kwang-gyu gets married, what am I going to do?" prompting everyone to burst out laughing.

The two, who live in the same neighborhood and the same apartment building, also discover another thing they have in common. Yoo Jae-suk reacts, "You have this in common too?" sparking curiosity.

The Yeonhui-dong bromance between the two, whose bond has grown even closer since Kim Kwang-kyu moved, can be seen on MBC's Hangout with Yoo, airing Saturday, November 28, at 6:30 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.