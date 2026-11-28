Photo: MBC's I Live Alone

Photo: MBC's I Live Alone

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Composer Code Kunst singled out actor Kim Kwang-kyu as the reason members of I Live Alone can't get married.

On the 27th, MBC's variety show I Live Alone aired footage of Kim Dae-ho and Dawn setting out on a hike.

The two talked about dating and marriage. Dawn, in particular, was bound to draw attention, having had a high-profile public relationship with HyunA.

Dawn replied, "Honestly, I'm choosing to remain unmarried for now." But when the scene shifted to the studio, he made everyone laugh by saying, "I was only choosing to stay unmarried up until then, but seeing Dae-ho changed my mind."

Kim Dae-ho shook his head, saying, "I've never thought about choosing not to marry. I just thought I might not be able to get married." In reality, getting married isn't easy. He added that he hadn't been able to date for a full 10 years.

Jun Hyun-moo chimed in, saying, "Kim Dae-ho is single against his will," and burst out laughing, while Kian84 voiced concern, saying, "Being unmarried can be contagious, too."

What was Code Kunst's reaction? He replied, "I ended up here because I got hit by the bachelor beam after going to Mongolia." During their trip to Mongolia, Kim Kwang-kyu had declared, regardless of what the others wanted, "We're all committed to being single," proclaiming them all single by choice.

Jun Hyun-moo also complained, "Nothing has gone right since the bachelor beam."

Code Kunst had previously been caught up in reports of a long-term relationship and breakup rumors. In 2023, reports emerged that he had been dating a woman who was not a celebrity for five years. Then, in June this year, rumors surfaced that they had broken up after eight years together. His agency declined to comment officially both times, saying, "It's the artist's personal life."

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.