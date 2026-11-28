[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Seohyun, the youngest member of Girls' Generation (SNSD), will reveal her former roommate Hyoyeon's hidden 'Friday night out' instinct from their days living together, when they shared a room.

Episode 426 of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s variety show 'Omniscient Interfering View,' airing today (the 28th), will feature SNSD member Hyoyeon's eventful daily life and a cheerful reunion with Seohyun, who visits her home.

Although Hyoyeon dreams of being an ideal wife and mother, her home is stocked with cup rice and instant noodles. Seohyun arrives carrying everything from cooking utensils and trivets to matching aprons, like a one-woman supply store, making for a striking contrast.

As Seohyun carefully ties on an apron and starts cooking, Hyoyeon instead slips into an even more laid-back 'tough guy' mode. The lovingly prepared meal is soon upstaged, however, when an unexpected situation unfolds: a mysterious dish with a 'glue-stick-like texture (?)' is finished, reportedly throwing the set into chaos and piquing curiosity.

The two then liven things up with nostalgic stories revisiting their days in SNSD and an unfiltered round of revelations.

Seohyun, who used to be Hyoyeon's roommate, shares behind-the-scenes stories of breaking a sweat trying to stop her older bandmate from going out to have fun every Friday night. Hyoyeon responds with her trademark witty banter, showing off their true-friend chemistry.

Behind the cheerful laughter, they also share a heartfelt story of friendship. Seohyun's challenge—overcoming a leg injury and successfully taking the stage at a violin recital earlier this year—and Hyoyeon's heartfelt response as she watched are shared, adding warmth. The pair's moving conversation, reflecting how they have stood by each other and been a reliable source of support for many years, is set to resonate warmly with viewers as well.

A day filled with the unexpected chemistry of opposites Hyoyeon and Seohyun, as well as their deep friendship, can be seen today (the 28th), Saturday at 11:10 p.m. on MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View.'

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.