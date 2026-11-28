[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The story of comedian Im Rara, who was treated in the intensive care unit after suffering sudden, heavy bleeding immediately after giving birth to twins, asking her husband Son Min-soo to get a vasectomy because of her childbirth trauma has been revealed.

A video of Son Min-soo and Im Rara sharing their daily lives raising their twin son and daughter after reuniting with Dr. Oh Eun-young for the first time in three years was posted on the YouTube channel Oh Eun-young’s Bucket List on the 27th.

That day, the couple opened up about their honest feelings on whether to have a third child. Son Min-soo confessed that he had sometimes imagined how cute a third child would be, given how adorable the twins are, but that those thoughts completely disappeared after he watched his wife endure extreme pain during pregnancy and childbirth.

Son Min-soo then shared that Im Rara had urged him to get a vasectomy, saying, “My wife tells me to get snipped soon so she won’t even have to think about having a third.”

When Son Min-soo said, “I’ll go get it tied,” Dr. Oh Eun-young explained that a vasectomy is not simply a procedure that involves tying something off, but an operation to cut the vas deferens.

Son Min-soo immediately joked, “Then I’ll go get it cut,” bringing the house down with laughter. Im Rara, who had asked him to get the surgery, nevertheless left open the possibility of changing her mind, saying they should wait and see until the children turn three.

Behind Im Rara’s mentioning surgery to her husband was the frightening memory of what happened during childbirth.

Im Rara had previously recounted the life-threatening moment when, after giving birth to the twins, she suddenly felt a rush of warmth, hurried to the bathroom, and lost consciousness. Son Min-soo also recalled being shocked when he saw blood pooled across the bathroom floor and urgently calling 119.

Despite having come through a life-or-death crisis, Im Rara revealed her deep maternal love for her children, saying she would willingly go through it all again when asked whether she would endure the difficult process of having the twins again.

Meanwhile, Son Min-soo and Im Rara married in May 2023 and welcomed twin boy and girl in October last year.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.