[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Yoon Seung-ah drew attention after sharing a heartwarming family photo with her husband, Kim Moo-yul, and their son.

On the 28th, Yoon Seung-ah posted several photos on her social media with the caption, “Looks like me♥.”

In the photos, Yoon Seung-ah sits beside her son in a relaxed pose. Gazing at him affectionately, she creates a heartwarming scene. She also drew attention by sharing a photo of her son wearing a black designer puffer jacket.

Another photo also featured her husband, Kim Moo-yul. Seated across from his wife and son, he smiles as he looks at them. The photo captures the three in a natural moment, conveying a warm family atmosphere.

Yoon Seung-ah married actor Kim Moo-yul in 2015, and they have a son. The couple owns a four-story building measuring 133 pyeong in Yangyang County, Gangwon Province. The space is reportedly being used as both a second home and a place for guests to stay.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.