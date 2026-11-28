Photo: tvN's Just Friends

Photo: tvN's Just Friends

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Young-rok] "We're not friends of the opposite sex. We don't even keep in touch. We might end up cutting ties over this show."

Actor Han Ji-min leapt up as soon as she saw her senior colleague Lee Seo-jin. Their unchanged, bickering chemistry stood out despite 20 years of friendship.

The first episode of tvN's Just Friends, which aired on the 27th, showed the first friendship trip for Lee Seo-jin and Han Ji-min, Kim Yong-gun and Park Jung-soo, and MONSTA X's JOOHONEY and TWICE's Jeongyeon. Their years of friendship add up to a whopping 85 years.

The friction between Lee Seo-jin and Han Ji-min drew attention from the start. When Lee met Han at a pre-trip gathering, he immediately teased her, asking, "Why is your makeup so cakey?" Han shot back, as if used to it: "Was there a mix-up with the casting? We're not guy-and-girl friends. Maybe the others are close, but we don't even keep in touch." She added a warning: "Don't seat him next to me on the plane. I might refuse to board. We could end up cutting ties over this project."

The rules for the trip were also revealed that day. The members had to enjoy a week of independent travel, starting in Amsterdam in the Netherlands and ending in Paris, France. The production team provided only the first two nights of accommodation. After that, the members had to use a daily allowance of 300 euros per person to cover their own lodging and travel expenses. Transportation costs were covered, but the members had to make the bookings themselves.

Lee Seo-jin showed why he was a business administration major. He instantly calculated the total budget of 12,600 euros for the week. Han Ji-min, seeing this, acknowledged, "You have a good head on your shoulders."

As soon as they parted, Han Ji-min created a group chat and started looking for accommodation. She later asked Lee Seo-jin to approve the arrangements. Lee even praised her to Kim Yong-gun, saying, "Jimin will do a good job coordinating things. She's polite and was brought up well. She lived with her grandparents for a long time." Thanks to Han Ji-min, Jeongyeon and JOOHONEY, they quickly resolved the accommodation issue.

Contrary to expectations, Han Ji-min also ended up as the trip's de facto team leader. At the airport, Lee Seo-jin singled her out, saying, "We need a team leader to manage the group, and Jimin seems the most suitable, judging by age and experience." He pressed ahead: "If no one objects, we'll decide unanimously."

In a one-on-one interview, Han Ji-min revealed how she felt, saying, "I wanted to shut his mouth." She added, "I'm generally the sort who prefers to go along with the majority. I don't have any opinions. I'm fine either way. Since they kept telling me to do it, making decisions felt like such a burden." Lee Seo-jin, meanwhile, naturally joined Kim Yong-gun and Park Jung-soo as one of the "three who don't work."

Photo: tvN's Just Friends

The members were given a mission to make their own way to accommodation the production team had booked in advance. As they hauled heavy suitcases on public transportation, Lee Seo-jin was briefly reminded of his days as a porter on Grandpas Over Flowers.

But porter mode didn't last long. Lee Seo-jin playfully flicked the hat Han Ji-min was wearing, and she immediately bristled. She turned to the production crew and said, "Did you get that expression? Even if there's a 'Han Ji-min personality controversy,' make sure you air it," prompting laughter.

Park Jung-soo said, "Seo-jin is coasting. He must be glad to have JOOHONEY around." Lee Seo-jin also complained about his aging eyesight: "I used to get around with paper maps. Back on Grandpas Over Flowers, smartphones weren't very good. Now I can't even see properly. I can barely see my phone either."

At the Just Friends press conference held on the 26th, Lee Seo-jin also said of Han Ji-min, "The Han Ji-min I remember from 20 years ago was like a clear and innocent girl, but this time I saw a tough middle-aged woman who wouldn't listen to others and wielded power." He went on, "I was scared and felt sorry for her. I even wondered if she might be going through severe menopause," astonishing those present.

The pair's no-holds-barred teasing is expected to remain one of Just Friends' draws. However, Lee Seo-jin's remarks continue to cause a stir, particularly in online communities.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.