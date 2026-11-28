[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Oh Ji-heon has drawn attention after revealing that he grew up as a “Cheongdam-dong silver spoon,” once living in a home with a swimming pool and having a personal chauffeur.

Oh Ji-heon and his wife, Park Sang-mi, recently appeared together on KBS1’s current affairs and culture program AM Plaza, where they shared candid stories about their family.

Recalling his comfortable school days, Oh Ji-heon surprised the studio by revealing, “My family was quite wealthy. My father was a famous star instructor, and in the early 1990s, his monthly income alone reached 50 million won.”

Oh had previously revealed, during his 2023 appearance on Channel A’s Dr. Oh’s Golden Clinic, that his father, a top Korean history instructor, taught around 3,000 students a day; he also spoke about his “Cheongdam kid” years, when he lived in a home with a swimming pool and a personal chauffeur.

But behind his affluent upbringing was also the pain of family troubles. Oh opened up, saying, “My father was so busy with work that he neglected the family, and my parents eventually divorced when I was in high school. For seven or eight years after the divorce, I had no contact with my father.”

Oh, who says he is now back in touch with his father, expressed deep gratitude to his wife, Park Sang-mi, for taking such loving care of the family.

He said, “Every holiday, my wife sets the table three times—for her parents, her father-in-law and her mother-in-law. She’s someone I’m grateful for, who genuinely enjoys serving food to people.”

The couple’s three daughters also caught viewers’ attention. The panels marveled at the eldest daughter’s impressive height of 174 cm, saying she could easily work as a model. Their second daughter, who is in her second year of middle school, and their third daughter, a fifth-grader, also drew attention for looking just like their mother. Oh joked that each of his three daughters had inherited one feature from him: “The eldest has my nose, the second has my eyes, and the youngest has my mouth, so I think the youngest looks most like me.” His quip drew laughter.

Oh Ji-heon, born in 1979 and 47 years old this year, made his debut as a comedian in 2003 as part of KBS’s 18th open-recruitment class and went on to appear on shows including Gag Concert. He is married to Park Sang-mi and they have three daughters.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.