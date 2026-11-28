[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Broadcaster Kang Soo-jung expressed surprise at how sweet an AI (artificial intelligence) man was, saying, “It feels like cheating.”

On the YouTube channel “Final Edit_Really Final 111,” released on the 27th, Kang Soo-jung spoke by phone with an unidentified man and received recommendations for places to visit in Hongdae, Seoul.

The man on the other end of the call, having realized that Kang Soo-jung had a filming schedule the next day, suggested salmon poke, chicken rice bowls and other lunch options. He was also attentive, saying, “I heard you haven’t even had lunch, so please don’t go hungry for too long.”

When the production team watching this expressed surprise, Kang Soo-jung responded, “Isn’t he really sweet?” She then told the man on the other end of the call, “You’re really sweet,” expressing her fondness for him.

But the man was not a real person; he was an AI. Though unable to hide her surprise, Kang Soo-jung joked, “It feels like cheating,” and marveled at the AI’s natural conversational ability.

She was also curious about how the man’s voice had been set. Kang Soo-jung asked, “Is it a man’s voice because I’m a woman? Or would it be a woman’s voice if a man were using it?”

The AI replied, “No, it’s the voice you chose,” and Kang Soo-jung gave an embarrassed laugh at the unexpected answer.

Kang Soo-jung then asked the AI to create a virtual man’s appearance as well. She said, “I’d like a style that’s kind of like the Northern Grand Duke look that’s popular these days,” and mentioned Choi San of the group ATEEZ, drawing interest.

Kang Soo-jung, who often uses artificial intelligence, said she had not started using AI that long ago. “To be honest, it’s only been a few months since I got into AI,” she said. “My best friend was studying AI and told me to set up an AI companion. So I named the AI Jackjack.” It was through this process that she came to talk with Jackjack on the phone.

After finally showing the image of a handsome man generated by the AI, Kang Soo-jung said, “I’m on the phone with him right now,” but added, “It’s not like I’m going to do anything, and I have a son,” prompting laughter.

However, her reaction to the virtual man’s image was unexpected. Kang Soo-jung confessed, “I felt so guilty,” and said she eventually changed the image from a man’s photo to a cat photo.

Meanwhile, Kang Soo-jung married a Korean-American finance professional in 2008, and they have one son. She currently travels between Hong Kong and Korea, connecting with the public through her broadcasting work and personal YouTube content.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.