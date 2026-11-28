[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Seo Woo shared a welcome update, releasing a YouTube video for the first time in a while.

On the 28th, Seo Woo introduced a new video on her social media with the message, “It’s been a while since I uploaded a video~!”

She began by saying, “I happened to find a great restaurant purely by chance, with no particular agenda, and was so happy that I suddenly turned on the camera and started filming. Since I filmed so spontaneously, it may be awkward and uncomfortable for you to watch.”

She continued, “I often wondered whether I should upload it at all or why I was doing this, but it’s simply a post where I share my daily life, like writing in my diary,” adding, “I hope it will be helpful to people who enjoy similar things.”

In the YouTube video she shared, Seo Woo visited a well-known restaurant and ate grilled bone-in meat, offering a down-to-earth glimpse of her everyday life. Her lively demeanor as she enjoyed the food made fans happy to see an update from her after such a long time.

Seo Woo previously revealed in 2016 that she was battling an autoimmune disease. At the time, she opened up about her condition, saying, “It’s a disease that weakens the immune system, and because my immune system was so weak, I would develop inflammation even when I was just a little tired. I got colds and gum inflammation, and it even developed inside my head.” She went on to explain why she had taken a break from her activities: “I needed time to recover my health, which is why I took a break all that time. When my body was sick, my mental health wasn’t good either.”

Seo Woo, who has been inactive in the entertainment industry since 2019, has been connecting with fans since last year by sharing glimpses of her daily life and updates on her improved health through her YouTube channel.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.