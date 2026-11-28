[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] As actor Lee Sang Yi resumes the acting career she promised to pursue while her late husband, actor Park Dong-bin, was alive, she shared her longing for her husband and her deep affection for her daughter ahead of her film’s release.

MK Sports published details of an exclusive phone interview with Lee Sang Yi on the 28th. According to the report, the film “The Left-Handed Pianist,” in which Lee Sang Yi appears, will be released on the 30th.

Lee Sang Yi and her husband, Park Dong-bin, had previously promised that once their daughter had grown a little more and they had more breathing room for childcare, Lee Sang Yi would actively pursue her career as an actor again. The upcoming release of the web dramas and short-form dramas Lee Sang Yi took part in, along with this film, makes the return all the more meaningful.

“The Left-Handed Pianist” is based on the true story of pianist Lee Hoon, who, after becoming unable to use his right hand, took on the challenge of playing the piano again with his left. Lee Sang Yi appears as Lee Hoon’s younger sister, expressing the tender feelings of a family watching a loved one overcome a difficult time.

Lee Sang Yi said there was a line in the film she particularly cherished. The mother’s love that came through in it had left a lasting impression on her.

Lee Sang Yi mentioned the line, “My mother came to meet me and walked alongside me, sharing that rain. As we walked together, soaked from head to toe, before long, one by one, people appeared to hold umbrellas over me,” and explained why it resonated with her so deeply. She said, “I think this line stayed with me in particular because it resembles my own life so much.”

Lee Sang Yi explained that although there had been several difficult moments while facing unexpected events, looking back on the time that had passed, there were people who had stayed by her side, sharing the rain with her. Lee Sang Yi added that there are still days when anxiety and fear arise, but recalling the warm support of those around her gives her strength.

Meanwhile, the late Park Dong-bin died suddenly on the 29th of last April at the age of 56. He was found dead at a restaurant in a commercial building in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, and was reportedly preparing to open a restaurant at that location. Park Dong-bin and Lee Sang Yi married in 2020 and have one daughter.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.