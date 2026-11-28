[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The 'Kwak-Pani-Won' trio from ENA's 'Earth Marble World Tour 4' faces an unexpected crisis from the very start of its Round 3 trip.

Kwaktube is asked for money by a stranger, Pani Bottle boards the wrong train, and Wonji's boat suddenly comes to a stop—foreshadowing anything but smooth travels for all three teams.

In Episode 6 of 'Earth Marble World Tour 4,' ENA and TEO's hit variety show airing today (the 28th), Pani Bottle, KwakTube, and Wonji begin their Round 3 trip with new travel partners Park Sung-woong, Lee Seok-hoon, and Choi Ji-su. Unpredictable situations unfold from their first meeting with partners who each have different travel styles, raising anticipation for the journey the new combinations will make.

To start, some telling reactions are captured from the first meeting between 'Kwak-Pani-Won' and their new partners.

As soon as Kwaktube meets the new partner, he bows deeply to greet them, while Wonji, unable to hide the excitement, spins around in place, making everyone laugh. Pani Bottle, meanwhile, shows what seems to be another failure to recognize the partner right in front of him, appearing with tousled hair as if not fully awake.

The excitement of the first meeting is short-lived: once the trip gets underway, unexpected complications arise here and there. First, as Pani Bottle is traveling aboard a train, an employee checking tickets delivers the shocking news: "You got on the wrong train." Like Pani Bottle, Wonji also encounters an unexpected situation: the boat traveling across the blue sea suddenly comes to a stop.

What is more, Kwaktube faces a frightening crisis even before setting off. While they are traveling by car, a stranger suddenly opens the door and appears, demanding money with the words, "Give me the money!" When unexpected incidents arise that even seasoned travelers could never have anticipated, none of 'Kwak-Pani-Won' can hide their bewilderment.

With the Round 3 trip alongside new partners signaling trouble from the outset, the production team said, "We hope you'll look forward to seeing how 'Kwak-Pani-Won,' who showed mixed reactions from their very first meeting with their partners, will overcome one unexpected situation after another, and what exciting stories unfold on their new trip with Park Sung-woong, Lee Seok-hoon, and Choi Ji-su."

Meanwhile, Episode 6 of ENA's 'Earth Marble World Tour 4,' which kicks off Round 3 with the new travel partners, will air today, Saturday (the 28th), at 7:50 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.