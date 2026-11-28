[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Kim Ga-yeon made pointed remarks about the inadequate guidance on how to wear hanbok at rental shops around Gyeongbokgung Palace and the distorted state of tourist hanbok distribution.

A video was released on the YouTube channel “Kim Ga-yeon and Lim Yo-hwan’s Gaming Couple” on the 27th, showing Kim, who was appointed an ambassador for the Wear Hanbok Properly campaign, visiting Gyeongbokgung Palace herself to promote the proper way to wear traditional Korean clothing.

In the video, Kim voiced her disappointment with what she saw, saying, “There are so many cases where even South Koreans, not just foreign tourists, don’t know how to wear hanbok properly. It’s also very common for people to tie the hanbok ribbons the wrong way around.”

Taking particular aim at tourist hanbok sold on the market, she rebuked the practice, saying, “It’s so upsetting to see people dressed in poorly made outfits that are promoted as if they were genuine hanbok.”

Kim, who toured the grounds of Gyeongbokgung Palace dressed neatly in a traditional dangui and jeogori, spotted tourists wearing outfits that did not suit the historical period or standards of decorum, such as pairing a general’s uniform with a gat, a traditional hat.

She even carefully pointed out when a hairpin was inserted in the wrong place, stressing that hanbok rental shops must provide accurate instructions on how to wear the garments when renting them out.

Kim’s devotion to hanbok was also reflected in her distinctive spending habits.

Recalling that she had previously spent 10 million won on hanbok alone, she said, “I was worried people might view it negatively, but I was proud that so many people supported me for giving our traditional clothing the value of luxury goods and buying it.”

She then turned to the camera and said, “I’ll buy even more next year,” prompting laughter as she expressed her apologies to her husband, Lim Yo-hwan.

People who watched the video voiced strong support, saying, “We should create a culture where everyone wears hanbok and celebrates together on days like Dano,” “There are so many modified fusion hanbok outfits, and I’m glad someone finally spoke up,” and “I’m happy to have learned about someone who truly loves hanbok and wears it with conviction.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.