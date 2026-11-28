[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Don Spike, a food-service entrepreneur and composer who was sentenced to prison for drug use and suspended his entertainment activities, has shared an update after a long absence.

Don Spike appeared noticeably slimmer than before in an interview with Star News on the 28th. A portrait of him from when he was heavier hung on the wall of the restaurant where the interview took place, contrasting with his current appearance.

Don Spike said he had received help from the obesity treatment drug Mounjaro in losing weight. “I lost about 15 kg after taking Mounjaro,” he said, explaining, “I started it after hearing that it could be a great help in overcoming drug addiction, rather than simply losing weight.”

He added, “The doctor treating me told me it was being studied as a groundbreaking treatment for patients with addiction.”

Since his release from prison, he has been spending time with his family and working to get his life back on track. He reportedly settled in Gampo, Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, last April and is preparing to launch a food-service business while also regularly attending hospital treatment and rehabilitation meetings as he continues his efforts to overcome addiction.

Last September, Don Spike opened a restaurant bearing his name near Gampo Beach in Gyeongju. It is currently operating in a soft-opening phase, and he is reportedly busy preparing for its official opening in December.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.