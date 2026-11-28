Photo: YouTube

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hollywood actress Florence Pugh, 30, is drawing attention for taking part in volunteer work serving food to homeless people.

Instead of glamorous clothes, she wore a hat, jeans and an apron, and served food herself alongside other volunteers.

According to the U.S. entertainment outlet The Six Five, Pugh attended the annual street festival hosted by the nonprofit The Midnight Mission in Los Angeles’ Skid Row on the 26th, Thanksgiving Day (local time).

Dozens of volunteers took part in the event, serving Thanksgiving meals to about 2,000 people, including homeless people and residents facing financial difficulties.

That day, Pugh wore a long-sleeved black T-shirt and jeans, along with a gray baseball cap. Her hair was tied back, and she wore a white apron bearing the organization’s name and black sanitary gloves.

American actress Sarah Paulson, 51, also took part in the event that day. The two volunteered together and also posed for a photo side by side at the venue.

The Midnight Mission released a video of the event and expressed its gratitude to the sponsors and volunteers who helped.

The organization said, “Thanks to the community’s generous support, thousands of our neighbors were able to gather around tables, share a delicious Thanksgiving meal, connect with one another, and feel that they are loved and valued.”

The Midnight Mission is a nonprofit organization founded in 1914 that provides food and lodging, recovery support, self-sufficiency programs and other services to homeless people and people facing housing insecurity. Meanwhile, Florence Pugh has delivered distinctive performances in films including Midsommar, Little Women, Black Widow, Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two.

Recently, she has also faced speculation that she had plastic surgery or used the weight-loss drug Ozempic.

The speculation arose because her face had recently become slimmer than it was a few years ago.

In response, Pugh said, “I have never used Ozempic, and I have not had any facial plastic surgery,” adding, “Don’t say my nose wasn’t originally mine. I’ve had the same beautiful nose bridge I have now since I was a baby.”

She cited changes in her lifestyle as the reason for her changed appearance. She explained that her New Year’s goal for 2026 was to change her relationship with alcohol and build her stamina through exercise.

She added, “I hope people will be a little kinder to themselves and others rather than casually judging other people’s appearance.”

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Photo: Florence Pugh’s Instagram

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.