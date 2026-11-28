The jury trial of musical actor Nam Kyung-ju, who was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a student, was held on the 27th at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-dong, Seoul. Nam is seen leaving the

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] “Please make sure I’m not stigmatized at school or that my family isn’t hurt.”

Did musical actor Nam Kyung-ju continue asking the victim to conceal the truth even after the incident?

The first hearing in Nam Kyung-ju’s jury trial, after he was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a student (having sexual intercourse with a person under his supervision), was held on the 27th, presided over by the 29th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court, with Presiding Judge Eom Ki-pyo.

Nam Kyung-ju appeared in court that day with a rigid expression. He remained silent in response to reporters’ questions, but drew attention by appearing with a wedding ring on the ring finger of his left hand.

At the trial that day, a message Nam Kyung-ju sent to the victim ten days after the incident was presented as evidence. The victim’s side had submitted it to prosecutors after Nam repeatedly denied the allegations.

According to prosecutors, Nam Kyung-ju described his actions as having “made one person’s life miserable” and as “something that could never happen between a professor and a student,” yet repeatedly asked that he not be stigmatized at school or his family not be hurt. The messages also included a request not to make the matter public so he could continue with performances that had already been scheduled.

By contrast, according to a recording of a phone call the victim had with an acquaintance shortly after the incident, the victim tearfully expressed their distress, saying, “It’s so scary and hard,” “I genuinely respected him. I wanted to live like that when I got older, too,” and “How could you do that as soon as everyone had left?”

The jury trial of musical actor Nam Kyung-ju, who was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a student, was held on the 27th at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-dong, Seoul. Nam is seen leaving the

The court summed up, saying, “The defendant admits that he attempted to have sexual relations with the victim.” It added that the remaining issues included whether a relationship of protection and supervision existed between the two, whether he exerted coercive power and acted intentionally, and whether intercourse actually took place.

Prosecutors emphasized Nam Kyung-ju’s influence in the musical theater world and argued that a de facto hierarchical relationship existed, noting that the victim had taken Nam’s class and had been offered a teaching assistant position.

By contrast, Nam Kyung-ju’s lawyer denied the charges as a whole, invoking the presumption of innocence. The lawyer argued that Nam had never relied on his fame or personal connections, and that the teaching assistant offer was still on hold when the incident occurred, so there was no relationship of protection and supervision, exercise of coercive power, or intent to have sexual intercourse. The lawyer stressed in particular that they would use objective evidence, including the National Forensic Service’s examination results, to prove that intercourse did not take place. Asked by the court whether he agreed with his lawyer’s position, Nam replied simply, “Yes.”

The jury trial of musical actor Nam Kyung-ju, who was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a student, was held on the 27th at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-dong, Seoul. Nam is seen leaving the

Nam Kyung-ju is one of the country’s first-generation musical theater superstars, having made his debut in 1982 in the play “Woyzeck.” He was also well known as a romantic. His love story was famous: he fell in love at first sight with his wife when she came as an audience member, asked for her number, and eventually married her after courting her repeatedly.

However, Nam Kyung-ju was indicted without detention in April on suspicion of having committed the offense of sexual intercourse with a person under his supervision against his student, identified as A, in Seocho-gu, Seoul, the previous December. In March, he was removed from his position as an associate professor in Hongik University’s School of Performing Arts, where he had been employed.

The next hearing will be held at the Seoul Central District Court on the 30th. The court plans to deliver its first-instance verdict that same day.

Reporter Kim Young-rok, lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.