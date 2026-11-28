[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Singer and painter Solbi personally cleared up a misunderstanding that she had undergone filler treatment.

In a video posted on the YouTube channel “My Skin” on the 27th, Solbi visited a dermatology clinic and talked about her skin condition, which had long been a concern, and cosmetic procedures. She said she felt her complexion was getting darker as she aged and that she wanted bright, radiant skin.

“As I’ve gotten older, I keep feeling that my complexion has become a little dull,” Solbi said. She added that she hoped her face would glow as if a fluorescent light had been switched on and that her overall impression would improve further.

When medical staff asked about her past experiences with procedures, Solbi said she had tried laser treatments, Botox and skin boosters. She had also had Ulthera, but said it had been about a year since her last treatment. She made clear that she had never had thread lifts or filler.

Solbi also addressed the rumors about her having filler. “People think I’ve had filler put in, but I have a lot to take out. I’ve never had filler,” she stressed.

After examining Solbi’s face, the dermatologist suggested an approach focused on reducing volume. Solbi, too, showed interest in improving her face’s overall balance and her appearance, and continued the consultation.

Solbi later shared concerns about various parts of her face, including her eyelids, lips and eyebrows. While looking at her eyebrows, she asked physiognomist Park Seong-jun about the differences between them. Park observed that the beginning of her right eyebrow was relatively dark, while the left looked somewhat faint.

When Solbi explained that she had drawn her own eyebrows, the dermatologist beside her also laughed, mentioning that Solbi was a painter.

She also expressed an interest in physiognomy. Solbi said she had come to feel that it became more important as she got older, and wondered whether cosmetic procedures could bring positive changes not only to her overall impression but also to the reading of her face.

The production team then invited fortune-teller Park Seong-jun, and Solbi listened as he explained what her face revealed about her physiognomy. After examining her face, Park noted her prominent cheekbones and jaw and interpreted them as signs of a face with strong work-related traits. He also said that it revealed not only ambition in her work but compassion for others as well.

Solbi spoke candidly about her concerns over her appearance while expressing her affection for and confidence in her face as it is now. “Honestly, a lot of really good things have happened to me with the face I have now. I live by the belief that working hard is what matters,” she said. Still curious about whether anything could be improved, she added, “Is there anything that can be done?” drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, Solbi is set to marry actor Lee Kyu-han next April.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.