[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Gary’s wife, Kim Se-eun, expressed her discomfort over a composite photo in which the faces of family members had been arbitrarily altered.

On the 27th, Kim Se-eun shared on social media a family photo featuring Gary, herself and their son Ha O, and wrote, “Hao’s mom—warning: this isn’t Hao! Why is only Dad unchanged? Why would you make a photo like this?”

The photo that was shared showed the three of them together as a family, but it differed from how they actually look. Gary’s face was unchanged, while Kim Se-eun’s and her son Ha O’s faces had been replaced with those of completely different people.

Kim Se-eun questioned why a photo had been made with her face and her son’s face replaced by those of other people, and made her discomfort clear.

Meanwhile, Gary married Kim Se-eun, who is 10 years younger than him, in 2017, and they have a son, Ha O.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.