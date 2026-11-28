[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Do Kyung-wan, who recently faced a barrage of public criticism over the “poverty cosplay” controversy, has now caught people’s attention by introducing a budget watch he bought for 180,000 won.

On the 28th, Do Kyung-wan reviewed on his YouTube channel DoJang TV a Seiko model for the Japanese domestic market, the SBTH007, which has a look similar to Grand Seiko, a high-end watch brand whose models sell for anywhere from several million to tens of millions of won.

In the video, Do said of the watch, “It’s known as a model with what people call a ‘Grand Seiko feel,’” adding, “You can buy it through an overseas direct-purchase service for around 200,000 won, but I got it for 180,000 won at a local store in Japan after a tax exemption and an additional credit-card discount.”

He praised its 37.4 mm case diameter and slim 8.4 mm thickness, along with features uncommon at prices below 200,000 won, such as sapphire crystal glass, a subtle champagne-gold dial and a day-of-the-week window displaying Chinese characters. “The build quality is so good it’s hard to believe the price tag says 180,000 won,” he said.

He pointed to the bracelet’s light feel on the wrist and the luck of the draw with seconds-hand alignment as drawbacks, and showed himself wearing it after switching to a leather strap.

The unveiling of Do Kyung-wan’s “180,000-won budget watch” drew even more attention as it coincided with the recent “poverty cosplay” controversy.

Previously, Do appeared on KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” where he revealed a bank balance in the 250,000-won range, citing falling stock prices and expenses, among other things. He also shared that, to reduce maintenance costs, he kept his family from flushing the toilet too often and discouraged them from using air conditioning, drawing criticism.

In the wake of the broadcast, his past remarks were revisited, including that he and his wife, Jang Yoon-jeong, own a luxury penthouse in Seoul’s Yongsan District valued at around 12 billion won, and that he had said he sold a luxury watch worth tens of millions of won on the secondhand market to pay taxes. He faced a backlash.

Criticism mounted that his claims of severe financial hardship were excessive and far removed from his actual economic circumstances, and complaints were even filed with broadcast review authorities.

Do Kyung-wan, who had lamented selling a luxury watch to pay taxes, has now brought out a good-value watch in the 100,000-won range following the “poverty cosplay” controversy, prompting mixed reactions from the public.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.